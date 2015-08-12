CARACAS Aug 11 Cash-strapped Venezuela is
pushing for an emergency OPEC meeting and joint coordination
with Russia to stem a tumble in oil prices, President Nicolas
Maduro said on Tuesday night.
"We're working towards a special OPEC meeting, in coming
days we'll announce .... We're making contacts with OPEC
governments," Maduro said during an hours-long televised
broadcast.
"We're evaluating the possibility that a very high ranking
OPEC meeting be called, and that in coordination with the
Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin, we can advance in
taking a series of actions to defend the oil market in the face
of this latest fall," he added.
Further details were not immediately available.
While members including Venezuela and Algeria are concerned
by the drop in prices and want the group to reduce supply, Gulf
members have rebuffed calls for an emergency OPEC meeting and
show no sign of willingness to consider output cuts.
OPEC oil exporters have no plans for an emergency meeting to
discuss the drop in oil prices before a next scheduled gathering
in December, two delegates from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Monday.
Venezuela has been a historic price hawk, and a severe
recession and product shortages have heightened Maduro's need
for a market recovery, especially ahead of a Dec. 6
parliamentary election.
The socialist leader said during his weekly "In Contact with
Maduro" television show that conditions were "hard and complex"
but that Venezuela would "continue to receive resources," citing
ties with key ally China and other Latin American countries.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Ken Wills)