By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS Oct 13 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio
del Pino said on Tuesday that eight non-OPEC countries have been
invited to an Oct. 21 oil meeting: Azerbaijan, Brazil, Colombia,
Kazakhstan, Norway, Mexico, Oman and Russia.
The technical meeting of oil experts from the Organization
of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries will be
held in Vienna, he told Reuters.
"The confirmations are coming in gradually and I'm
personally calling ministers to ensure that the delegation is of
the adequate level of authority," del Pino said.
Venezuela, an OPEC member, will unveil a bold new strategy
this month, taking a page from the organization's history books
with a proposed price band to build an automatic floor for
prices at $70 a barrel.
In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Venezuela's
long-time oil minister and current United Nations ambassador,
Rafael Ramirez, said the proposal would reapply the old
mechanism of progressive production cuts to control prices, with
a "first floor" of $70 per barrel and a later target of $100 per
barrel.
Price hawk Venezuela has been pushing to stem a tumble in
oil prices, but faces an uphill battle to convince its richer
Gulf counterparts and non-OPEC nations. The meeting's date was
already known but the location and full list of invitees was not
revealed until Tuesday.
Venezuela's proposal will be discussed at the meeting this
month, Kuwait's oil minister said on Tuesday.
"There is no decision. It will be discussed, and (based on)
the outcome, we will decide whether to agree or disagree," Ali
al-Omair told reporters. He did not elaborate.
Russia, the world's top oil producer, has refused to
cooperate with OPEC, in which Saudi Arabia is the leading
producer.
However, Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that
Russia was ready to meet with OPEC and non-OPEC producers to
discuss the market and his comments have supported prices,
although analysts have warned that relations may suffer over the
two sides' differing positions on Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's future.
Mexico said earlier this month it is ready to participate in
the technical meeting to discuss the market, but it will not cut
crude production.
An oil price recovery would be positive for recession-hit
Venezuela, where roughly 96 percent of hard currency income
derives from oil.
However, the International Energy Agency says a global oil
supply glut will persist through 2016 as demand growth slows
from a five-year high and key OPEC members maintain near-record
output.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Additional reporting by Marianna
Parraga; Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)