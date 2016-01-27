(Adds fresh Maduro quotes, context)
CARACAS Jan 26 Venezuela's oil minister will
tour OPEC and non-OPEC countries in a bid to drum up support for
joint action to stem the tumble in crude prices, President
Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday night.
"I've given the order to minister Eulogio del Pino for him
to immediately start a tour of OPEC and non-OPEC countries," the
leftist leader said in a televised broadcast.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
considering a request from cash-strapped Venezuela to hold an
emergency meeting to discuss steps to prop up prices, and
Venezuela has called for a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC nations
in February.
"We must stop this madness," a solemn-faced Maduro said
about oil prices, urging "clear, consequential and coordinated"
action.
It was not immediately clear what countries del Pino, who is
also the president of state oil company PDVSA, would
visit.
OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and top non-OPEC producer Russia
are showing signs of flexibility about agreeing to tackle an oil
glut that has pushed prices to 12-year lows, the oil minister of
Iraq said on Tuesday.
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said other
producers should work with the group to tackle swollen global
stockpiles so prices can recover, essentially reiterating OPEC's
position that it would consider cutting output only if others
pitched in.
Moscow, seen as key to any agreement, has so far refused to
cooperate. But Leonid Fedun, vice-president of Lukoil, Russia's
second-largest oil producer, was quoted as saying on Monday
Moscow needed to start working with OPEC.
