CARACAS, April 26 Venezuela has proposed that
non-OPEC oil producers attend the group's June meeting in Vienna
to continue "dialogue and coordination," according to a letter
sent by the South American country's oil minister to the Qatari
energy minister, who is also the current OPEC president.
"We've formally proposed to continue Doha discussions in
Vienna," Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters
on Tuesday.
A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
fell apart in Doha earlier this month.
