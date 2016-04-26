(Repeats, without changes, to additional clients)
CARACAS, April 26 Venezuela has proposed that
non-OPEC oil producers attend the group's June meeting in Vienna
to continue "dialogue and coordination," according to a letter
from the South American country's oil minister to the Qatari
energy minister, who is also the current OPEC president.
A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
fell apart in Doha this month. Price hawk Venezuela had been
pushing for a deal to boost prices and is now trying to revive
negotiations.
In a letter to Qatar's Mohammed al-Sada dated April 21, Del
Pino floats the idea that major oil producers who attended the
Doha conference attend the Vienna OPEC Ministerial Conference as
observers.
"We formally require of your kind support, as President of
OPEC Conference, to activate mechanisms for consultations among
all OPEC Member Countries," reads the letter, seen by Reuters.
Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters on
Tuesday that "we've formally proposed to continue Doha
discussions in Vienna."
Overcoming tensions between OPEC's de facto leader Saudi
Arabia and Iran will be a tall order, however.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia surprised markets by saying
it wanted all members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to take part in the planned output freeze,
including Iran, which was absent from the talks.
Tehran has refused to stabilize production, seeking to
regain market share after sanctions on it were lifted.
