* Four OPEC delegates doubt any meeting will happen
* Oil price has hit lowest since 2003 on supply glut
* No change in Gulf members' view on OPEC strategy -
delegate
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON, Jan 20 Venezuela has requested that OPEC
hold an emergency meeting to discuss steps to prop up oil
prices, which have fallen to their lowest since 2003, two OPEC
sources said on Wednesday.
But four other delegates from countries in the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said such a meeting was
unlikely to happen. OPEC's Gulf members including Saudi Arabia
have opposed earlier calls for emergency meetings.
"Venezuela has requested an extraordinary meeting," said an
OPEC delegate from a Middle East member-country. Another OPEC
source confirmed that such a request had been made.
Oil prices have collapsed to below $28 a barrel, their
lowest since 2003, on a supply glut that may worsen this year
with the lifting of sanctions on Iran. The decline is painful
for all producers and particularly so for less wealthy OPEC
members such as Venezuela.
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies led a change in OPEC
policy in 2014 to defend market share against higher-cost
rivals, rather than cut supply to support prices. OPEC at its
last meeting, held in December, rolled over that strategy.
OPEC is already pumping oil at close to record levels, even
before any extra Iranian crude reaches the market. The next
scheduled OPEC meeting is not until June.
The group's statutes say support from a simple majority of
the 13 members can trigger an extraordinary meeting. But
delegates say that in practice, none will occur without support
from Saudi Arabia and other top producers.
"There is no change in the Gulf countries' position with
their market share strategy," said an OPEC delegate. "Also none
of the non-OPEC (countries) show they are willing to cooperate
with OPEC for a cut. Iran also still didn't add (extra) oil to
the market. So things didn't change."
Another delegate, from one of OPEC's larger producers in the
Middle East, did not expect the drop in prices to be prolonged
as current prices challenge the economics of pumping oil outside
low-cost OPEC countries.
"It will not be low for a very long time," he said. "If the
price does fall to $20, many producers will leave the market."
The last extraordinary meeting to discuss a price slump, in
2008, resulted in OPEC making its largest-ever production cut,
paving the way for prices to double within a year.
