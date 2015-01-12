* Venezuelan president visits Saudi Arabia, Qatar
* Iran backs coordinated front with Venezuela on oil price
* Saudi-Venezuelan group to review oil market every four
months
By Rania El Gamal and Amena Bakr
DUBAI/DOHA, Jan 12 A diplomatic push by
Venezuela and Iran for an OPEC oil output cut has failed to
soften the refusal of the group's Gulf members to do so for now,
delegates said on Monday.
An oil price sinking under $49 a barrel on Monday is
twisting the knife in Venezuela's steadily shrinking economy and
in sanctions-bound Iran.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday met Saudi
Arabia's Crown Prince Salman in Riyadh before heading to Qatar
and Algeria on a tour to discuss the oil price crisis.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also weighed in
and told Venezuela's president on Saturday he backed coordinated
action between Tehran and Caracas to reverse the more than 50
percent drop in crude since June 2014.
But the Gulf members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries, who account for more than half of the
12-member group's output, are holding to their stance from
OPEC's November meeting in Vienna.
"There's a push from Venezuela for a cut, this is what they
argued in Vienna and this is what they are lobbying for now. But
from what I see there is no sign of cutting production from the
Gulf states," a Gulf OPEC delegate said.
"The only solution is to have the market absorb this surplus
and the extent of that will be assessed by OPEC by ministers
during their meeting in June."
Another delegate said: "You need to give it some time to see
the effect on prices. I think the Saudi oil minister was very
clear on that."
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has said he convinced his
fellow OPEC ministers that it is not in the group's interest to
cut oil output however far prices may fall.
During Maduro's visit to Saudi Arabia, it was agreed that a
high-level commission between the two countries would meet every
four months to review the market, a diplomatic source said.
The source added that during Maduro's meeting in Qatar,
concern was expressed about prices but Qatar made no promises or
commitments as to what action should be taken.
OPEC holds its next scheduled meeting in June and sources
say there has been no suggestion that it gather before then.
Saudi Arabia is unwilling to shoulder any output cut
unilaterally and any cut has to be a collective one by all OPEC
members, the sources said.
But Libya, Iraq, and Iran can all plead for an exemption
from an output cut since they are either affected by war or
sanctions, an argument that some other producers reject.
"The only way for any agreement to work is a full
commitment. Venezuela, Algeria, Iran, Nigeria and Iraq all have
to cut," another OPEC source said.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by
Alex Lawler and William Hardy)