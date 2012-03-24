* Opel CEO says agreement on securing locations stands
* Says job security until end-2014
FRANKFURT, March 24 Opel has ruled out plant
closures and job cuts in the near term, but there are "no
taboos" in the GM unit's efforts to become more
profitable in the future, Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke
told a German newspaper.
"We have a clear agreement to secure locations until the end
of 2014 and this stands," he told the online edition of German
tabloid Bild in an interview published on Saturday.
Regarding Opel's future strategies, Stracke said: "We need a
comprehensive strategy that takes into account all factors and
parameters. There are no taboos."
Asked whether Opel employees would have job security until
the end of 2014, Stracke said: "Correct."
He also said he hoped the company could present concrete
decisions in 2-3 months to give workers clarity about the
future.
People familiar with the company's thinking had told Reuters
last week that Opel managers would present a business plan next
Wednesday to the unit's board that likely would involve closing
two plants in Europe to reduce manufacturing capacity by some 30
percent.
GM's plants in Germany's Bochum and Ellesmere Port in the UK
remain the most threatened.
Asked whether Opel's supervisory board would decide on the
closure of two plants in Europe at a meeting next Wednesday,
Stracke said: "Wrong! Of course we are talking about how we can
make business more profitable. But a decision on plant closures
is not on the agenda."
He said GM CEO Dan Akerson had "promised to fully support
the company (Opel) and the path we are taking."
Parent GM has grown increasingly impatient with the chronic
losses in Europe, including $747 million last year. He said
earlier this month that it may take two years before the
division shows a profit again.
Late on Friday, German WAZ group newspapers reported, citing
government sources, that Stracke had informed the German
government about plans to close the Bochum plant, adding a
meeting between Stracke and the workers union was scheduled for
Monday.
Several spokesmen for Opel were not reachable for comment on
Saturday.
"We will have to critically examine all locations. But at
the moment, Bochum builds three very important products for
Opel," Stracke said regarding Bochum's future beyond 2014.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)