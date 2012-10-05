BRIEF-Engaged Capital calls on board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin strategic alternatives process
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Recasts throughout, adding context on GM strategy, comments from French, German governments)
PARIS, Feb 14 The French government, which holds a stake of over 13 percent in PSA Group, supports the Peugeot carmaker's plan to acquire German rival Opel from General Motors Co but will watch out for the implications for French jobs, an economy ministry source said on Tuesday.