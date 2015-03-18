BERLIN, March 18 General Motors' Opel
division will exit the plunging Russian autos market and abandon
production its plant in St. Petersburg by the end of the year,
Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing Opel Chief Executive
Karl-Thomas Neumann.
Car sales are falling fast as Russia's fragile economy and
weakening currency are hit by Western sanctions over the
conflict in Ukraine and buyers delay making large purchases.
GM's Opel and Chevrolet brands will quit the market and
cooperation with Russian carmakers will be broadly terminated,
the newspaper said, citing Neumann.
"We have reached the view that the perspective for the
Russian market is not good over the short term and also not over
the medium term to long term," the CEO was quoted by
Handelsblatt as saying.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)