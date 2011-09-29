BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
Sept 29 OPEL Technologies Inc said it will raise $10 million by selling its shares to Kodiak Capital Group to meet its contractual obligations.
OPEL, which makes photovoltaic products, will be able to draw on these funds over two years.
The company said it expects to use these funds to finance its contractual obligations and for research and development.
Shares of the company were down 16 percent at 42 Canadian cents on Thursday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
(Created by Arnav Sharma)
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
PARIS, Feb 7 Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud, one of the founders of Europe's largest aerospace group and its M&A czar for the past decade, is leaving the company at the end of February, Airbus said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.