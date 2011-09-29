Sept 29 OPEL Technologies Inc said it will raise $10 million by selling its shares to Kodiak Capital Group to meet its contractual obligations.

OPEL, which makes photovoltaic products, will be able to draw on these funds over two years.

The company said it expects to use these funds to finance its contractual obligations and for research and development.

Shares of the company were down 16 percent at 42 Canadian cents on Thursday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

