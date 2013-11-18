BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT Nov 18 General Motors' Opel division said on Monday it agreed with labour leaders on the outline of a severance deal for workers at the troubled Bochum plant, which is due to stop making cars at the end of 2014.
Opel said it will keep 700 jobs in Bochum, located in a depressed coal-mining region, by expanding its logistics warehouse. Furthermore, at least 200 out of more than 3,000 staff in Bochum will be offered an opportunity to transfer to other Opel factories.
The plant closure is part of a company strategy to achieve profitability in 2016 after more than a decade of losses for GM in Europe.
In March, employees at the 50-year-old factory voted against a restructuring deal that would have maintained production in Bochum up until 2016 and retained 1,200 staff.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)