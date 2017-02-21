BERLIN Feb 21 PSA Group's chief
executive gave guarantees to Germany's Angela Merkel in a phone
call that Opel would remain independent in a merged company with
PSA and also gave jobs and investment assurances, the
chancellor's spokesman said on Tuesday.
"PSA Chief (Carlos) Tavares stressed that both companies
would complement each other well," spokesman Steffen Seibert
said in a statement.
"He stressed to the chancellor that PSA would preserve the
independence of Opel in a merged company and would give plant,
investment and job guarantees," Seibert added.
