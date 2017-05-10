UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
PARIS May 10 PSA Group expects Opel to lose more money in 2017 as the French carmaker acquires the business from General Motors, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
"A certain number of good achievements have been made under General Motors' leadership," Tavares told shareholders at PSA's annual general meeting in Paris, highlighting sales growth and reduced losses at the GM brand.
"But we must recognise that the losses are real and probably will be again in 2017." (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.