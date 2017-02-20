UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON Feb 20 Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's proposed takeover of General Motors' Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.
A Labour lawmaker will ask Greg Clark about the proposed takeover, which unions fear could lead to the closure of at least one British plant, at 1530 GMT. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; writing by Costas Pitas)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.