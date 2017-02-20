LONDON Feb 20 Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's proposed takeover of General Motors' Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.

A Labour lawmaker will ask Greg Clark about the proposed takeover, which unions fear could lead to the closure of at least one British plant, at 1530 GMT. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; writing by Costas Pitas)