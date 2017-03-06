LONDON, March 6 Prime Minister Theresa May told
the chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra, that
she wanted to see jobs at two Vauxhall car plants in Britain
secured for the long term during a phone call on Sunday, May's
office said in a statement.
On Monday France's PSA Group agreed to buy Opel,
and its British Vauxhall brand, from General Motors in a
deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion).
"The Prime Minister set out to Ms Barra the importance of
the Vauxhall brand to the UK and reiterated her desire for the
jobs at both plants to be secured for the long term," the
statement said.
"Ms Barra made clear that Vauxhall would remain a British
brand and that the deal would recognise and respect all
agreements regarding the workforce," May's office said.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)