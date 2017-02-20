UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON Feb 20 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite is likely to meet the CEO of Peugeot on Friday in London to discuss the potential takeover of General Motors' European operations, a trade union source told Reuters.
"It looks like it is happening on Friday morning," the source said of the meeting between Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey and Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.
There is growing concern over the future of GM's British Vauxhall plants following reports Peugeot has pledged to continue operating all four of GM's German production sites if the deal goes ahead, the source also said.
Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares is also due to meet Prime Minister Theresa May this week although the date has not been confirmed.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.