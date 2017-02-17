BERLIN Feb 17 German government representatives
have met with bosses at General Motors and Peugeot
regarding talks between the two carmakers on the
French group buying GM's European arm Opel, a spokeswoman for
the German economy ministry said on Friday.
"I can confirm that there have been talks with GM and
Peugeot", the spokeswoman said at a regular government press
briefing, declining to give further details.
She added that the talks between GM and Peugeot were at an
advanced stage. When asked about job guarantees for workers in
Germany, she said it was up to management and labour
representatives to discuss that.
Earlier on Friday, workers' representative at Opel said they
were willing to hold constructive talks.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Michelle Martin)