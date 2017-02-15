BERLIN Feb 15 The German government said on
Wednesday it would "accompany" talks on Peugeot maker PSA's
plans to buy General Motors' European business
Opel and that it had a strong interest in Opel's future.
"The government has a strong interest in a successful future
for the business and its sites. Of course, this is about
corporate decisions and I have no evaluation to give on that,"
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
"Nonetheless, given the constellation here and the
significance for jobs at several German sites, it is clear that
the government will accompany this process," he told a regular
government news conference.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Joseph Nasr)