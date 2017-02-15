BERLIN Feb 15 The German government said on Wednesday it would "accompany" talks on Peugeot maker PSA's plans to buy General Motors' European business Opel and that it had a strong interest in Opel's future.

"The government has a strong interest in a successful future for the business and its sites. Of course, this is about corporate decisions and I have no evaluation to give on that," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

"Nonetheless, given the constellation here and the significance for jobs at several German sites, it is clear that the government will accompany this process," he told a regular government news conference.

