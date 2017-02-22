LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS Feb 22 French carmaker
PSA Group expects its planned acquisition of General
Motors' Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5
million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros
($2.1 billion) annually, as the talks advance towards a likely
deal in early March, sources told Reuters.
PSA also plans to make swift progress on technical
convergence with GM's European arm, bringing new Opel models
such as the popular Corsa mini onto the Paris-based
manufacturer's own vehicle architectures to slash duplication,
two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Paris-based PSA and GM confirmed last week they were in
talks over a PSA-Opel tie-up to create Europe's second-largest
carmaker by sales after Volkswagen.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Arno Schuetze and Gilles
Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)