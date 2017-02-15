FRANKFURT Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.

PSA and GM on Tuesday said they were exploring a potential deepening of strategic initiatives, including a sale of Opel to the French company.

German monthly Manager Magazin reported that Barra and Ammann were visiting Opel to brief top management there about the talks with PSA.

Manager Magazin also said Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann was in parallel working on a strategy to turn Opel into a pure electric car brand by 2030. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)