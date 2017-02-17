FRANKFURT Feb 17 Workers' representatives of
General Motors' European arm Opel are prepared to hold
"constructive" talks with prospective new owner PSA Group
if the French group buys Opel, known as Vauxhall in
Britain, they said on Friday.
"The fundamental basis for these talks... must be the
unequivocal recognition and implementation of existing
agreements for all Opel/Vauxhall sites," the German and European
works councils and the IG Metall trade union said in a joint
statement.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)