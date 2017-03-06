FRANKFURT, March 6 Opel's European works council
and labour union IG Metall will make their approval of a deal by
General Motors to sell the carmaker to France's PSA Group
dependent on details of their plans for Opel's future,
they said in joint statement on Monday.
"IG Metall Mitte, Group Works Council and Works Council
Bochum... strongly demand that the parties signing the contract
now step into an organised negotiation process with all involved
parties in order to protect the Opel/Vauxhall brands, the
company and to prevent any further damage, thus steering Opel
into a successful future," the works council and IG Metall said.
"A key ingredient to this can be the rapid utilization of
economies of scale to increase the profitability of vehicles
through the mutual utilization of platforms," they added.
PSA Group earlier said it had agreed to buy Opel from
General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion
euros ($2.3 billion), creating a new regional car giant to
challenge market leader Volkswagen.
($1 = 0.9412 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michael Nienaber)