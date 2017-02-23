UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
PARIS Feb 23 France and Germany share common concerns about the impact on jobs from PSA Group's proposed tied-up with General Motor's Opel unit, the two countries' economy ministers said on Wednesday after talks in Paris.
French Economy Minister Michel Sapin said it was in the interest of Peugeot-maker PSA that Opel's autonomy is fully preserved in the deal.
His German counterpart, Brigitte Zypries, said that the priority for Germany was that Opel's production and research and development sites were kept going. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)