MADRID, March 6 PSA Chief Executive
Carlos Tavares has told the Spanish government the firm will
honour existing labour agreements at Opel's factory in Spain
after buying the carmaker, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's office
said in a statement.
The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars on Monday confirmed it
had agreed to buy Opel from General Motors and said
planned savings would come from purchasing and research and
development rather than plant closures.
Rajoy spoke to Tavares on Monday shortly after the
acquisition was announced, his office said, adding the
conversation was constructive and that Tavares had reassured the
Spanish prime minister when he asked about local jobs.
"He assured him that the company will respect in full the
agreements signed between unions and General Motors," Rajoy's
office said.
Opel has a big factory in Zaragoza, northern Spain, which is
one of three plants in Europe where PSA and Opel were already
working on producing cars together under an existing alliance.
PSA, meanwhile, has a factory in Vigo, on the northwestern
coast, and a smaller one outside Madrid where production is
running at well below capacity.
Between them the two carmakers employ around 13,000 people
in Spain.
