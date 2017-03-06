By Joseph White
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s
decision to sell its European operations doubles down on a bet
that the company can win by being less global, but more
profitable, in an auto industry increasingly driven by software.
Without the German Opel and British Vauxhall brands, GM last
year would have sold about 8.8 million vehicles -- well behind
Germany's Volkswagen AG and Japan's Toyota Motor
Corp in the race to be the world's largest automaker by
vehicle sales.
Opel and Vauxhall combined sold nearly 1.2 million vehicles
in 2016, and generated $18.7 billion in revenue, about 11
percent of GM's total.
However, all of GM's activity in Europe - the investments in
new model designs and cleaner engines, the efforts to make
factories more efficient and the wages paid to 38,000 employees
- has generated nothing but losses since 1999.
Meanwhile, GM's business in North America has boomed. GM's
home market operations were reborn as a smaller company due in
part to the U.S. government led bankruptcy in 2009, with fewer
brands, fewer dealers, fewer employees and far less money owed
to creditors and retirees.
Since 2009, cheap gasoline has powered a boom in sales of
high-profit pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, lifting
GM's North American pre-tax profit margins to just over 10
percent in 2016.
To keep its North American profit machine revved up, GM will
have to invest in new SUVs and trucks, as well as expensive
technology to enable those trucks to meet rising federal fuel
economy targets.
Europe is demanding cleaner cars, too. But far less of the
technology GM would buy to clean up European diesels and tiny
gasoline engines would be useful in the United States, where
larger gasoline engines – including eight cylinder motors used
in pickup trucks – dominate the market.
GM has concluded that it cannot achieve significant
economies of scale in emissions technology for Europe on its
own, company executives said. Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos
Tavares is wagering that he now can gain an advantage against
rivals such as Renault SA and Volkswagen AG with the help of the
added revenue and sales volume provided by Opel.
France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen
and DS cars, announced a deal to buy GM's Opel division on
Monday.
GM's decision to walk away from Western Europe highlights
two other profound shifts since 2009, when GM's board scuttled a
deal to sell Opel and Vauxhall to a group led by auto supplier
Magna International and Russia's Sberbank.
The first is China, now the world's largest auto market with
roughly 28 million vehicles sold in 2016, and more growth
forecast to come.
As China grows, GM will need to shift more vehicle
engineering money and capital investment to feed that market -
which could eventually replace much of the global sales volume
sacrificed by the sale of Opel to Peugeot SA.
GM's Buick brand, its primary brand in China, and the Wuling
brand of small commercial vehicles GM builds with partner
Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp, each outsold Opel and
Vauxhall in 2016.
The second factor is the race to transform cars into
electrified, intelligent devices that are paid for by the mile
instead of purchased on installment plans.
Asked last month whether GM needed more radical
restructuring to lift its share price, GM Chief Executive Mary
Barra pointed to "the way that we are investing in the future,
which I think is a huge opportunity, with
transportation-as-a-service," and to "the opportunity that
technology has to transform this industry" as factors that could
change how the company is valued.
However, investors have not changed their views yet. Gary
Silberg, head of KPMG's Americas automotive practice,
said that when it comes to the digital systems and the people
required to collect, analyze and manipulate the terabytes of
data required to make a car drive itself, Silicon Valley
companies such as Alphabet Inc and ride services
leader Uber Technologies Inc have the edge.
"The war for talent is absolutely essential to winning in
the market place," Silberg said. And those adept in artificial
intelligence systems "are not going to work for the auto
industry."
GM demonstrated the new economics of the industry last year
when it agreed to pay $500 million - and potentially more - to
buy a tiny San Francisco robotic driving technology startup,
Cruise Automation. Ford Motor Co followed
suit with a $1 billion deal to bring aboard and fund the future
work of robotic vehicle startup Argo AI.
GM's Barra has told investors that GM would deliver 20
percent or better returns on invested capital, and hold capital
spending roughly flat with current levels of $9 billion a year,
putting extra cash into share buybacks.
Those constraints on capital force tough decisions, Barra
and other senior GM executives have said. The decision to
abandon Opel after nearly 80 years is the most momentous yet,
and the success or failure of the bet could define Barra's
legacy.
