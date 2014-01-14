DETROIT Jan 14 European carmakers Opel and
Vauxhall raised their market share for the first time in 14
years, selling 1.064 million cars in 2013, the lossmaking
European unit of GM said on Tuesday.
Germany-based Opel and UK affiliate Vauxhall raised their
market share in Europe to 5.61 percent in 2013, up from 5.59
percent in the previous year.
Opel had 62,000 orders for its ADAM car and 177,000 for the
Mokka, Peter Christian Kuespert, Opel's board member responsible
for sales, said in a statement.
It said Opel and Vauxhall were able to increase their market
share in 11 countries last year, including core markets like
Germany, the UK and Spain, as well as growth markets such as
Turkey and Russia.