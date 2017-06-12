BERLIN, June 12 The chief executive of General Motors' European Opel division, Karl-Thomas Neumann, has resigned, the carmaker said.

Opel's supervisory board has appointed finance chief Michael Lohscheller as Neumann's successor, Opel said on Monday.

Neumann will stay as member of Opel's management board until the closing of PSA Peugeot Citroen's purchase of the GM division, the CEO said on Twitter. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)