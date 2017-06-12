BRIEF-China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders
* China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders
BERLIN, June 12 The chief executive of General Motors' European Opel division, Karl-Thomas Neumann, has resigned, the carmaker said.
Opel's supervisory board has appointed finance chief Michael Lohscheller as Neumann's successor, Opel said on Monday.
Neumann will stay as member of Opel's management board until the closing of PSA Peugeot Citroen's purchase of the GM division, the CEO said on Twitter. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Tesla said to reach accord with Shanghai to explore production - Bloomberg Source text - https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.