BRIEF-Generac reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.12/shr
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amazon india to expand customer service facilities in India Source text - (In line with its commitment to raise the bar for online shopping experience in India and offer customers' unmatched convenience Amazon Development Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the opening of two Customer Service facilities-one each in Coimbatore and Noida.) Further company coverage:
* Momentous Entertainment Group appoints David Micek senior vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: