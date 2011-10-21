FRANKFURT Oct 21 General Motors'
European arm Opel aims to grow its market share in Russia to 5
percent from 2.6 percent in the next two to three years, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.
"This year we already sold about 50,000 vehicles on the
Russian market, and I am optimistic that we will continuously
expand that," Karl-Friedrich Stracke told daily Financial Times
Deutschland in an interview published on Friday.
Parent company GM has added a shift at its Russian plant in
St. Petersburg, and Opel will use some of that new capacity to
make its own vehicles, Stracke said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)