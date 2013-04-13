BERLIN, April 13 General Motors'
loss-making Opel brand will push growth in Russia as part of an
export drive to offset slumping business in Europe but steer
clear of China, Bild am Sonntag reported.
"For Opel, Russia is of great importance," GM chief
executive Dan Akerson told the German weekly newspaper. "In a
few years time, the Russian market could become bigger than the
German one."
Opel will continue its export campaign after entering
markets in Australia, Chile and Singapore last year and the Arab
emirates in 2013, CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann told the same
newspaper.
Ruesselsheim, Germany-based Opel enjoys almost a "premium
image" in Russia where the brand sold over 80,000 cars last
year, said Neumann, also citing Turkey as a key growth market
with about 50,000 deliveries.
By contrast, boosting exposure in China would cost Opel
"hundreds of millions of euros," Neumann said, adding the car
maker has "other priorities."