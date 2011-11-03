FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 3 General Motors'
European arm Opel warned that demand for cars will weaken
significantly in Europe next year, according to a German
magazine.
"We expect that the automobile market in Europe will
experience a painful cooling, and we expect a significant
shrinking of the market," magazine Automobilwoche quoted Opel
Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke as saying on Thursday.
He said that the European sovereign debt crisis was creating
uncertainty about the future among consumers.
"We in the automobile industry are especially affected by
this."
Meanwhile, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) looked beyond next year,
saying it expects global automobile production to grow by 45
percent between 2010 and 2018 to about 105 million cars a year,
VW manager Hans Demant said on Thursday.
Brazil, Russia, India and China will post the highest growth
rates, said Demant, a former Opel manager who oversees
international cooperation projects at Volkswagen, at an industry
conference.
In Western Europe, car sales will grow about 15 percent, to
16.5 million from 14.4. million, he said.
Volkswagen, which targets vehicle sales of 8 million cars
this year, aims to overtake Japan's Toyota as the
world's biggest carmaker by 2018.
