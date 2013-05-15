FRANKFURT May 15 General Motors'
loss-making European brand Opel will move production of the
multi-purpose vehicle Zafira to Ruesselsheim in Germany, shoring
up its headquarters as it prepares to close another German site.
"This will make Ruesselsheim the site to exclusively build
the two largest and most work-intensive Opel model classes - the
Opel flagship Insignia in all its versions and the Zafira
Tourer," Opel said on Wednesday.
As part of a turnaround plan, Opel will end production of
the Zafira at its 50-year old Bochum plant by the end of next
year. The plant closure is part of Opel's strategy to achieve
profitability in 2015.
Company sources had told Reuters that Ruesselsheim would
take over Zafira production during the last two years of the
model's life-cycle, profiting from Bochum's
demise.