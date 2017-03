Oct 22 Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by higher demand for its cloud computing services.

Net income rose to $64.6 million, or 53 cents per share in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $30.6 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 40 percent to $453.8 million. Revenue from the company's fast-growing cloud business, which helps customers make use of software, services and content over the Internet, soared 260 percent to $150 million. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)