(Adds CEO comments, analyst comments)
By Tanvi Mehta
Oct 22 Soaring demand for cloud services helped
Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp's
more than double its first-quarter profit.
Net income rose to $64.6 million, or 53 cents per share,
from $30.6 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
The cloud services business, which helps customers make use
of software, services and content over the Internet, accounted
for $150 million in revenue in the first quarter ended Sept. 30,
its best ever growth rate of 260 percent.
Open Text, whose customers include Oracle Corp and
Microsoft, has focused on cloud as businesses
increasingly turn to cheaper services hosted online over
proprietary software.
The company earned $58.6 million from license services in
the first quarter, short of analysts expectations.
Quarterly revenue from customers paying license fees rose 6
percent, the company, which makes software to help companies
manage documents and workflows, said.
"The company spoke about a soft economic backdrop which is
causing the shortfall in license services," Cormark Securities
analyst Richard Tse told Reuters.
Despite a trend toward cloud services, Open Text does not
expect to lose its market share for license services.
"I take a view different from others. I don't think
everything is cloud. We believe the world is hybrid." Chief
Executive Officer Mark Barranchea told Reuters in an interview.
Cloud services business accounted for 33 percent of the
company's total revenue of $453.8 million - a growth of 40
percent. The company gets more than half of its revenue from the
United States.
Open Text expects cloud services to account for 28 to 33
percent of total revenue in fiscal year 2015.
Open Text, known to make frequent acquisitions, bolstered
the business by buying GXS Group Inc for $1.17 billion last
year.
Barranchea said the company plans to spend about $3 billion
in acquisitions in coming years. "We're looking to work out
roughly $3 billion in capital over the next few years" he said.
Shares of the company fell about 3.8 percent in trading
after market hours.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company earned 97 cents per
share on an adjusted basis in the first-quarter.
Open Text's U.S.-listed shares have risen 20 percent this
year through Wednesday's close. The company's Canada-listed
shares have risen about 25 percent in the same period.
The Canadian information technology index rose 16 percent in
the same period..
(Additional reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing
by Joyjeet Das and Cynthia Osterman)