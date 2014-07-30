UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
July 30 Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp reported quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates, largely driven by higher demand for its cloud services.
OpenText's U.S.-listed shares were up about 10 percent at $53.40 in after-market trading on the Nasdaq.
The company said it appointed John Doolittle as Chief Financial Officer, effective Sept. 8. He will replace Paul McFeeters who will retire by Sept. 30.
The company's revenue rose 42 percent to $494 million.
Net income rose to $88.1 million, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $42.1 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reported an adjusted profit of $1.05 per share.
Analysts on average had expected profit of 94 cents per share on revenue of $480.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cloud services revenue more than tripled to $149.9 million.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company makes software that helps companies manage documents and workflow.
OpenText's shares closed at C$51.56 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
SAO PAULO, March 12 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a majority stake in two units and list them in São Paulo and New York in coming months, a move that could help Brazil's No. 3 power utility reduce debt and curb state interference, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.