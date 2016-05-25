May 25 Openbase, Inc. :

* Says its unit OpenSNS Inc. will merge with DATA SOLUTION INC, which is engaged in software development and consultancy business

* Says merger ratio of 13.8905 : 1 between OpenSNS and DATA SOLUTION

* 500,058 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of June 30 and registered date of July 14

* OpenSNS will survive and DATA SOLUTION will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/LgmQrZ

