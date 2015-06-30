* Security business one of Cisco's fastest growing
* Cybersecurity market expected to grow 60 pct by 2020
* Cisco to continue to pursue M&A in security -executive
(Adds quote from executive, background details)
By Abhirup Roy, Anya George Tharakan and Liana B. Baker
June 30 Cisco Systems Inc said on
Tuesday it would buy OpenDNS, a privately held cloud-based
security firm, for $635 million, the latest move to boost its
security business as cyber attacks increase in number and
sophistication.
Cisco has been buying a number of security companies, which
has made its relatively tiny security business one of its
fastest growing areas in the past two years.
OpenDNS uses predictive intelligence to block malware,
botnets and phishing threats that antivirus and firewalls miss.
Cisco was a minority investor and was one of the backers that
invested $35 million in OpenDNS in May last year. (bit.ly/1KqDMjV)
When Cisco buys stakes in startups, it often receives
defensive rights that give it an edge to acquire companies it
has invested in ahead of competitors.
The acquisition of OpenDNS is Cisco's first after it said in
May that veteran sales executive Chuck Robbins would replace
John Chambers as CEO in July.
"M&A will continue to be an important part of what we do,"
said Hilton Romanski, Cisco's chief technology & strategy
officer, adding that the M&A strategy of being an active
investor and potential acquirer will continue under Robbins.
The company, whose security business is known for its
firewalls, expanded into intrusion detection and prevention
systems with the $2.7 billion acquisition of Sourcefire in 2013.
"We're going to continue to focus on deals that allow us to
complement what we've done with Sourcefire in the area of
intrusion prevention and we'll continue to look at malware and
other key verticals inside the security domain," Romanski said
in an interview.
The global cybersecurity market is estimated to grow to
$170.21 billion by 2020 from $106.32 billion in 2015, according
to market research firm MarketsandMarkets.
Cisco's shares closed down 8 cents or 0.3 percent Tuesday.
Cisco, which has acquired dozens of companies over the
years, is transitioning towards high-end switches and routers
and investing in new products such as data analytics software
and cloud-based tools for data centers.
It bought malware analysis company ThreatGRID in 2014 and
security advisory firm Neohapsis this year.
San Francisco, California-based OpenDNS has partnerships
with network gear makers such as Aruba Networks Inc and Netgear
Inc as well as cybersecurity companies such as FireEye
Inc.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of
fiscal year 2016, Cisco said in a statement.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Phil Berlowitz)