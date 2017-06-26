MILAN, June 26 Italy's Open Fiber is close to
agreeing a deal with ACEA to use the utility's
infrastructure for the roll-out of ultrafast broadband in Rome,
two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
Open Fiber, the broadband unit owned by power utility Enel
and state lender CDP, has been seeking to strike
strategic deals with utilities across Italy as it squares up to
rival phone group Telecom Italia in its network
investments.
Enel declined to comment on the Open Fiber-ACEA deal.
The news of Open Fiber and ACEA nearing a deal first
appeared in la Repubblica's Affari&Finanza insert on Monday.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Agnieszka Flak;
editing by Valentina Za)