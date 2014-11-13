Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Openlimit Holding AG :
* Sales increase in the first nine months of 2014 by 19 pct to 4.14 million euros (previous value 9-months 2013: 3.46 million euros)
* Says year on year decrease in operating loss (EBIT) from -1.96 million euros to -1.18 million euros (-40 pct) and net loss from -2.14 million euros to -1.45 million euros(-32%) in 9 months
* Says outlook for the 2014 financial year remains unchanged
* 9-month EBITDA of 0.70 million euros (9-month 2013: 2.816 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)