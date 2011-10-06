* Says looking to sell select assets

Oct 6 Privately held wireless broadband operator Open Range Communications filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. district court of Delaware and said it was looking to sell selected assets.

Open Range listed total assets of $114 million and total liabilities of $110 million as of Sept. 30, the company said in court papers.

The company, which has been facing problems procuring spectrum from vendors like Globalstar and Alvarion , also said it reduced its headcount to 48 from 174 on Wednesday.

The case is: Open Range Communications Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13188.