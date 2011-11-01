* Q3 rev $34.4 mln vs est $35.9 mln
* Q3 adj EPS $0.30, in line with estimates
* Q3 North America seated-diner growth rate slows by 5 pct
points sequentially
* Sees Q4 seated-diner growth rate slowing again
* Shares fall 14 pct after mkt
(Adds details from conference call, background, updates share
movement)
Nov 1 OpenTable Inc reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue as North American
seated-diner growth slowed for the fifth straight quarter,
sending the online restaurant reservation service provider's
shares down 14 percent after the bell.
July-Sept North American seated-diner growth rate declined
to 42 percent from 47 percent in the April-June quarter, and the
company said Oct-Dec growth rate would slow again.
"Given that we had a strong quarter in Q4 last year, we are
facing tough comparables in the current quarter," Chief
Financial Officer Duncan Robertson said on a conference call.
OpenTable also said it will phase out its Spotlight
group-buying program that accounts for about 2 percent revenue.
Spotlight, which competes with Groupon, has witnessed a
steady decline in deal-participation rates since it was launched
in late 2010, and the Street was worried that the costs to
maintain the platform would hurt margins.
The company said it would shift focus back to its 1,000
Points program that rewards diners with bonus points when they
dine out at select restaurants at specific times.
However, OpenTable said the benefits from the increased
focus on the 1,000 Points program would take several quarters to
reflect on results, and it expected a slight decline in
fourth-quarter North America revenue per seated diner.
The company's fourth-quarter international revenue growth
rate would also remain low, on a year-over-year basis, until the
benefits from its acquisition of UK-based rival TopTable kicks
in, Robertson said.
OpenTable bought TopTable last year to gain a firmer
foothold in the European market.
July-Sept revenue rose 40 percent to $34.4 million, but fell
short of analysts' estimates of $35.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue per seated diner declined by a
cent to 69 cents, from the year-ago period.
Shares fell to $37.20 in trading after the bell. They closed
down nearly 2 percent on Tuesday on Nasdaq. The stock has fallen
more than a third since OpenTable reported second-quarter
results on Aug. 2.
The company's shares are heavily shorted, and short interest
in the stock had risen to about 40 percent of its total float,
as of Oct 14.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane, Roshni Menon)