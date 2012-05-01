* Q1 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.34

May 1 OpenTable Inc, an online restaurant reservation services provider, missed first-quarter revenue expectations as diner growth slowed sequentially, and it forecast sales for the current quarter below Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company were down 16 percent in extended trading. They closed at $43.68 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $4.8 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $4.5 million, or 17 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 40 cents per share.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $39.4 million.

Diner growth rose 34 percent in the quarter, down from the 38 percent rise in the fourth quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 cents per share, on revenue of $39.6 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)