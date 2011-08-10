* Adj EPS $1.05 vs Street view $1.12

* Licensing revenue $79.6 mln, misses expectations

* Shares fall 7.7 pct in after-hours trade (Adds details, background, stock move; in U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO, Aug 10 Open Text OTC.TO (OTEX.O), a Canadian business software company, posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday and said recent acquisitions would help its global growth.

But the earnings missed the average analyst estimate and its Nasdaq-listed shares fell more than 7 percent in after-hours trade.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company made $79.6 million from licensing -- a measure of future demand -- up 16 percent from a year earlier but below all but one of the nine analysts polled by Reuters. Its overall profit also fell short.

Open Text reported an adjusted net profit of $61.5 million, or $1.05 a share, on revenue of $285.5 million in its fourth quarter ended June 30.

That was up from a year-earlier profit $54.9 million, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $240 million.

Analysts had on average expected Open Text to earn $1.12 a share on revenue of $283.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income before stripping out amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation and other costs almost halved to $28.6 million.

Open Text paid about $260 million to acquire business process management company Global 360 in July. At the time, Open Text said its second large buy in five months would not add to fourth quarter results.

Some analysts worry that the two companies have overlapping businesses, which could weigh on Open Text's margins, though its operating margin actually improved from the previous quarter.

In February, Open Text said it would pay $182 million to buy smaller competitor MetaStorm to aid its push into mobile applications. [ID:nN02188563]

Open Text has the second-largest share of the market for enterprise content management systems after IBM Corp (IBM.N). Its partners include tech infrastructure vendors SAP AG (SAPG.DE), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Oracle Corp ORCL.O.

Open Text's Nasdaq-listed shares closed down 4.7 percent at $57.47 just ahead of the earnings release and fell to $53.17 after the close.

Its Toronto-listed shares slipped 1.5 percent to C$57.76 before the results.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Rob Wilson)