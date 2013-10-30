Oct 30 Business software company Open Text
Corp's revenue missed market estimates as
revenue from its cloud services business fell 5 percent.
First-quarter net income rose to $30.63 million, or 52 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $19.4 million, or
33 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, whose customers include Microsoft Corp
and Oracle Corp, earned $1.37 on an adjusted basis.
Revenue fell less than 1 percent to $324.5 million. Revenue
from cloud services fell to $41.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.30 per share
on a revenue of $334.03 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)