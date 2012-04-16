(Removes second bullet point, corrects paragraph 1 to clarify
* To sell service mediation and messaging business
* Marlin Equity to rename businesses Openwave Mobility,
Openwave Messaging
* Co's remaining business to be renamed Unwired Planet
April 16 Openwave Systems Inc, which
makes software for mobile phones, said it will sell its core
service mediation and messaging products businesses to a private
equity firm.
The company, which has patents covering smart devices, cloud
technologies and unified messaging that enables mobile devices
to connect to the Internet, had earlier hired Jefferies & Co to
help it explore strategic options.
As consumers increasingly access the Internet on their
mobile devices, driving data usage and e-commerce, companies
have scrambled to monetize their intellectual property related
to these technologies, a recent example being AOL Inc's
$1 billion patent deal with Microsoft.
Openwave's service mediation and messaging products
businesses accounted for 58 percent of its first-quarter
revenue, and is expected to fetch between $60 million and $120
million, according to analysts.
The buyer, a California-based private equity firm called
Marlin Equity Partners, plans to rename the acquired businesses
Openwave Mobility and Openwave Messaging, the companies said in
a statement.
Openwave, whose software allows telecom operators like
Sprint Nextel and AT&T give their customers wireless
access to data and applications, has already sold its location
business to India-based Persistent Systems Ltd.
The company will rename its remaining business Unwired
Planet and remain a publicly traded company after the deal
closes this month.
