BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, June 5 Norwegian mobile browser maker Opera Software's board is "not strong enough" and lacks ambition, a top shareholder said on Tuesday.
"The board lacks knowledge and that has to have consequences," Opera founder Jon von Tetzchner, who holds just above 10 percent of the company, told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting.
"I think this board shows lack of ambition," he said.
Shares of Opera Software soared last week on market talk Facebook Inc. was in discussion to acquire the firm for its advanced mobile phone software technology. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Victoria Klesty)
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: