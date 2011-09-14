Sept 14 U.S. data analytics company Opera Solutions LLC said it has received first outside equity funding of $84 million.

Lead investor Silver Lake Sumeru, along with Accel-KKR, Invus Financial Advisors, JGE Capital Management and Tola Capital have invested, Opera Solutions said on its website.

Its sector is beginning to attract investment. Technology firms like IBM and Hewlett-Packard Co have forayed into the business by snapping up a range of small analytics firms. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)