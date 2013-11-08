Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
OSLO Nov 8 Norway's Opera Software sold 8 million new shares at 68.5 Norwegian crowns a share, a 2.1 percent discount to its last close to raise 548 million crowns ($90.85 million), it said on Friday.
The new shares, sold to institutional investors in Norway and abroad, equal about 6.5 percent of the company's previous share capital.
"The net proceeds will be used to increase the companys capital base for current and future strategic acquisition activities and obligations," Opera said in a statement.
The private placement was oversubscribed. ABG Sundal Collier and Morgan Stanley were bookrunners. ($1 = 6.0319 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)