OSLO Aug 16 Norwegian mobile browser maker Opera Software reported second quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Friday and raised its full year guidance.

Its operating profit rose 38 percent to $15.2 million, beating analyst forecasts for $13.7 million.

The company raised its full year guidance on the back of the strong results and expects full-year operating profit at $58-64 million, above a previous guidance for $52-62 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)